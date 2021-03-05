$110.71 Million in Sales Expected for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) will report $110.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SFL’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $111.90 million and the lowest is $109.52 million. SFL reported sales of $121.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that SFL will report full-year sales of $449.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $447.60 million to $451.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $450.01 million, with estimates ranging from $449.61 million to $450.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.63). SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 7.47%.

SFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of SFL from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. SFL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. 29.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SFL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 56,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,928. SFL has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $937.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.05%.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

