10,851 Shares in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Purchased by Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,851 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter worth about $1,280,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Masco by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Masco by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Masco by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 571.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

NYSE MAS opened at $52.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.71. Masco Co. has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. Masco’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $428,039.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,319.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $348,087.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,777. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAS. Loop Capital lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.