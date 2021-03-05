1,000 Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Bought by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Roku by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Roku by 20.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Roku by 141.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Roku by 18.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Roku by 2.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 4,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.05, for a total value of $1,996,573.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,398 shares in the company, valued at $15,706,701.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 23,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.55, for a total value of $11,220,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,158,763.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 848,057 shares of company stock valued at $322,656,959 over the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.63.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $359.95 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $486.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -428.51 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $426.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

