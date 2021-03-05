$1.79 EPS Expected for FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) This Quarter

Analysts predict that FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $2.12. FS Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $34.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 25.17%.

FSBW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on FS Bancorp from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 493.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

FSBW traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.89. 39,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $67.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.23%.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

