$1.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) This Quarter

Analysts expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to announce $1.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Post’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the lowest is $1.37 billion. Post posted sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full-year sales of $5.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.99 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Post.

Get Post alerts:

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on POST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

Shares of NYSE POST traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.94. 1,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.75 and its 200 day moving average is $93.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,361.55 and a beta of 0.71. Post has a one year low of $68.97 and a one year high of $104.22.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Post (POST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.