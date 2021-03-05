$1.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) will announce $1.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32 billion. Skechers U.S.A. posted sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full year sales of $5.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $6.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SKX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $5,718,000.00. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $3,812,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 595,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,483,400 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 12,163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,180,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,964. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.27 and a beta of 1.26. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $39.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

