$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will announce $1.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Hubbell posted sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year sales of $4.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

HUBB stock traded down $4.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.88. 258,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.84. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $85.62 and a 1-year high of $183.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,284.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $526,587.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 397.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

