$0.81 EPS Expected for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Community Bank System posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Bank System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Shares of CBU stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.24. The stock had a trading volume of 213,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.72. Community Bank System has a one year low of $47.01 and a one year high of $75.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

In related news, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 4,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $328,843.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $669,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,054.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,256 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at $1,352,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Community Bank System by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

