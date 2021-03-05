$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) will report earnings per share of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. NexPoint Residential Trust reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.85 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NXRT opened at $41.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $49.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3413 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $657,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

