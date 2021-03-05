$0.49 EPS Expected for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Genpact reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Genpact.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $950.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.93 million.

G has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $39.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Genpact has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $43.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,010,000.00. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $638,204.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in G. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Genpact by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,553,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,399,000 after acquiring an additional 30,672 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,163,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,912,000 after buying an additional 160,563 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,679,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,922,000 after buying an additional 1,470,634 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,592,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,241,000 after buying an additional 291,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,146,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,763,000 after buying an additional 25,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genpact (G)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.