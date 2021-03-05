$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.49. The First of Long Island posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The First of Long Island.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.67%.

FLIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised The First of Long Island from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised The First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In other news, Director Walter C. Teagle III sold 4,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $89,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 147,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,846. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLIC. FMR LLC increased its stake in The First of Long Island by 292,187.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 46,750 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The First of Long Island in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in The First of Long Island by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 168,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 19,235 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in The First of Long Island by 357.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in The First of Long Island by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 113,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.46. 76,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,417. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The First of Long Island has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $20.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.43%.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

