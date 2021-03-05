$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.46. Boot Barn reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $302.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.27 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.46.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 3,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $170,225.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,225.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $3,751,997.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,292,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,849 shares of company stock worth $13,277,447 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,981,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,905,000 after acquiring an additional 965,164 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,734,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1,715.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 311,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 294,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,417,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,529,000 after purchasing an additional 235,801 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 185.4% in the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 259,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after buying an additional 168,530 shares during the period.

NYSE BOOT traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.76. The company had a trading volume of 692,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,912. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.31 and its 200 day moving average is $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

