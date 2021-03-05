$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. PCB Bancorp posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million.

PCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PCB Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised PCB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

In other PCB Bancorp news, CEO Henry Kim purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. Also, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,830.00. Insiders have purchased 26,104 shares of company stock worth $334,251 over the last three months. 20.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 88.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PCB Bancorp by 57.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 11,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 16,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares during the period. 32.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCB opened at $14.85 on Friday. PCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $228.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

