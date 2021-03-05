-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) will report ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings. NeuBase Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NeuBase Therapeutics.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05.

NBSE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.55.

Shares of NBSE stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $8.78. 1,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,029. The company has a market capitalization of $203.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.52. NeuBase Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $12.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBSE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $391,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $415,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 121,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 24,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

