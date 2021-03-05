-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Bancolombia reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bancolombia.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,105,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period.

CIB traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,011. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Bancolombia has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $45.49.

Bancolombia

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

