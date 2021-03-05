$0.08 EPS Expected for StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to report $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. StarTek posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover StarTek.

Get StarTek alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of SRT stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $8.03. 2,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,081. StarTek has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $9.05. The company has a market cap of $323.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in StarTek during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in StarTek by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 800,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in StarTek by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in StarTek by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in StarTek by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. 15.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About StarTek

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omnichannel customer interactions, technology, and back-office support solutions for brands in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StarTek (SRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.