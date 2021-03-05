-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) will report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gevo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.03). Gevo posted earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gevo.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GEVO shares. Noble Financial increased their price objective on Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEVO. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Gevo during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gevo during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gevo during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Gevo by 534.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 88,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.81. The company had a trading volume of 293,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,443,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 3.56. Gevo has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $15.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average is $4.03.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

