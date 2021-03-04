Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $326.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to report $326.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $323.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $330.20 million. Zumiez reported sales of $328.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year sales of $986.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $983.09 million to $989.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zumiez.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.20 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on Zumiez from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Zumiez from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Zumiez has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Shares of ZUMZ traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $46.33. The stock had a trading volume of 462,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.30 and a 200 day moving average of $35.34. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $48.57.

In other Zumiez news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 139,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $6,052,108.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,299,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest R. Johnson sold 7,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $290,567.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 273,506 shares of company stock worth $11,716,655. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,696 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,964 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zumiez (ZUMZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.