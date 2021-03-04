Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Down 7.3%

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) traded down 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $187.46 and last traded at $187.83. 2,699,072 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 2,058,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.61.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Pritchard Capital lifted their target price on Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.26.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.83.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.74, for a total transaction of $1,496,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,855,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 45,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.35, for a total value of $8,097,293.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,652,242.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,540 shares of company stock valued at $58,650,901 over the last ninety days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Zscaler by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

