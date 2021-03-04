Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ZS. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $182.26.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $187.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.23. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $230.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of -211.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.99, for a total transaction of $1,133,940.00. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $1,487,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,544,974.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,540 shares of company stock worth $59,784,841 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Zscaler by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Invictus RG bought a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 421.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

