Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zovio Inc. is an education technology services company which partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. Zovio Inc., formerly known as Bridgepoint Education Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get Zovio alerts:

NASDAQ:ZVO opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $166.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.73. Zovio has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Zovio had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zovio will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZVO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Zovio during the 3rd quarter worth $1,434,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Zovio during the 3rd quarter worth $1,315,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zovio by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 640,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 240,498 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zovio by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,853,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,412,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Zovio during the 3rd quarter worth $524,000. 55.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zovio (ZVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.