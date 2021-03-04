Zilliqa (ZIL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $190.98 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and $190.98 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00065428 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002373 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,305,010,534 coins and its circulating supply is 11,013,543,381 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

