Zel (ZEL) Trading 9.5% Lower This Week

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. Zel has a market capitalization of $8.56 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zel has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One Zel coin can currently be bought for $0.0698 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.56 or 0.00250148 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00092269 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00056164 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000579 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 122,635,650 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

