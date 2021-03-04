Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) to Buy

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.00% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MID PENN BANCORP, INC. is a one-bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $204.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average is $21.62. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $33.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.19 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 8.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 359.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 300.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

