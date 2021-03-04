Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) to Hold

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engaged in developing therapies which enable the immune system to attack tumors. The Company’s lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in a range of solid tumors. It also developing JTX-4014 for use in future combinations with JTX-2011, as well as for use in combination with other future product candidates. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Jounce Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.38.

Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $554.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.34. Jounce Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.47.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.50. On average, equities analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 16,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $198,443.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,266.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hugh M. Cole sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,258.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,839. Corporate insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 327.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 434.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

