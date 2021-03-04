Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Invacare (NYSE:IVC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company’s products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Invacare from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE IVC opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. Invacare has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $324.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Invacare will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Anthony Laplaca sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $74,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,379.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $91,245 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Invacare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,250,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $46,988,000 after purchasing an additional 210,379 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Invacare by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,379,169 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,294,000 after acquiring an additional 137,200 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Invacare by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,977,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invacare by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 947,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 103,500 shares during the period. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invacare by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 904,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 23,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

