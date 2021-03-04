Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exagen Inc. is engaged in transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases. It developed and commercialises testing products under AVISE brand. Exagen Inc. is based in Vista, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Exagen from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.25.

XGN opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. Exagen has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a current ratio of 12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $258.73 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average of $14.91.

In other news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 3,000 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 28,021 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $448,616.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 287,601 shares of company stock worth $4,039,011. Company insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Exagen by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exagen by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exagen by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 38,728 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Exagen by 43.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exagen by 28.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

