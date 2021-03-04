Zacks Investment Research Lowers Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) to Sell

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novanta Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets. Novanta Inc., formerly known as GSI Group Inc., is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Novanta in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $127.27 on Thursday. Novanta has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $146.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 109.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Novanta will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,741 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $811,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Novanta by 118.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novanta by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Novanta in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Novanta in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

