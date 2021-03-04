Zacks Investment Research Lowers Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on Intrusion from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of INTZ stock opened at $18.57 on Monday. Intrusion has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $323.01 million, a PE ratio of -109.23 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average is $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 179.98% and a negative net margin of 30.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Intrusion will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter worth $5,582,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter worth $5,386,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter worth $2,841,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter worth $1,066,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter worth $678,000.

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations.

