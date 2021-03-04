Zacks Investment Research Lowers Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. is an international offshore energy company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on their growing well intervention and robotics operations. Their Contracting Services seek to provide services and methodologies which they believe are critical to developing offshore reservoirs and maximizing production economics. Their operations goal is to deliver our services in a cost effective manner and with zero incidents. The company seeks to align the interests of the producer and the contractor by investing in mature offshore oil and gas properties, hub production facilities and proven undeveloped reserve plays where Helix Energy Solutions Group adds value by deploying vessels from its diverse contracting fleet. This unique integration of marine contracting and oil and gas operations is designed to add stability to revenues and earnings in an industry as cyclical as energy. “

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $5.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.74. The company has a market cap of $762.62 million, a P/E ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 3.66. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $6.68.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 29,331 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 65,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 26,570 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 98,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 55,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 558.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.