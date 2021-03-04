Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacturing alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The company provides air-melted alloy steel bars, tubes, and precision components, as well as value-added services, including thermal treatment and machining. Its customers include companies in the market sectors: oil & gas; automotive; industrial equipment; mining; construction; rail; aerospace and defence; heavy truck; agriculture, and power generation. TimkenSteel Corporation is headquartered in Canton, Ohio. “

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp upped their target price on TimkenSteel from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of TMST opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.91. TimkenSteel has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $9.54.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.21. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TimkenSteel will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 26.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 217,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 11.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TimkenSteel (TMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.