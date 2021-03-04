Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) to Hold

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Match AB develops, manufactures, markets and sells snus and moist snuff, lights and other tobacco products principally in Scandinavia, the United States and internationally. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn and Timber Wolf brand names. Swedish Match AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

SWMAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swedish Match AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) stock opened at $36.53 on Tuesday. Swedish Match AB has a twelve month low of $23.86 and a twelve month high of $41.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day moving average is $38.99.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 26.30% and a negative return on equity of 72.37%. The company had revenue of $480.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Swedish Match AB will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. The company provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Swedish Match AB (publ) (SWMAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.