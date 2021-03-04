Zacks: Brokerages Expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.47. Upland Software posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPLD. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.89.

In related news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 12,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $609,245.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 476,945 shares in the company, valued at $22,383,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rodney C. Favaron sold 25,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $1,215,066.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,042,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 296,546 shares of company stock worth $14,730,725. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Upland Software by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,561,000 after buying an additional 132,269 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,102,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,576,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,647,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 39.0% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 654,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,658,000 after purchasing an additional 183,650 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 604,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

UPLD opened at $48.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.09 and its 200 day moving average is $43.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

