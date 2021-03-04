Zacks: Brokerages Expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings. Selective Insurance Group posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.85 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $798.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

NASDAQ:SIGI traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.28. The stock had a trading volume of 15,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.09. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $37.05 and a 12-month high of $70.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 11,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

