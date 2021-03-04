Zacks: Brokerages Expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to Post $0.38 EPS

Brokerages expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Renewable Energy Group reported earnings per share of $1.72 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $5.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $6.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%.

Several research firms recently commented on REGI. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

REGI traded down $8.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,307,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,886. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.19. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $117.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after buying an additional 59,786 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,774,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $890,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 99,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after buying an additional 23,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

