Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $216.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) to post sales of $216.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Unity Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $210.00 million to $220.00 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year sales of $975.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $961.00 million to $1.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.70.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $102.80 on Thursday. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $174.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.20.

In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $23,692,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,325,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,171,374.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $17,326,081.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,766 shares in the company, valued at $15,871,092.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Unity Software by 291.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

