Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Analysts predict that Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) will report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Inphi’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Inphi reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inphi will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $5.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Inphi.

Get Inphi alerts:

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.95 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IPHI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Inphi from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inphi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.38.

In related news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total value of $164,509.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Inphi by 29.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Inphi by 319.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,506,000 after buying an additional 274,878 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inphi by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 72,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Inphi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,247,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Inphi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

IPHI stock opened at $158.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.89. Inphi has a one year low of $55.72 and a one year high of $182.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

Further Reading: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inphi (IPHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.