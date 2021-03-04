Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.55 Billion

Brokerages predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will post $12.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.51 billion and the highest is $12.60 billion. Cisco Systems posted sales of $11.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year sales of $49.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.71 billion to $49.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $50.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.34 billion to $51.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,408 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,026,921,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,018,000 after buying an additional 8,276,836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,664,472,000 after buying an additional 6,274,151 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,364,000 after buying an additional 5,044,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,270,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $483,345,000 after buying an additional 4,600,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.35. 1,886,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,718,404. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

