Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to Announce $1.59 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2021 // Comments off

Brokerages predict that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will post $1.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55. Boston Properties posted earnings of $1.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $7.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus upped their price target on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.44.

NYSE:BXP traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.72. 19,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,921. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $138.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXP. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Boston Properties by 88.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 16,373 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 75.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 68.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 44.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in Boston Properties by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 41,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Properties (BXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.