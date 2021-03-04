Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to Announce $1.59 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will post $1.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55. Boston Properties posted earnings of $1.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $7.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus upped their price target on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.44.

NYSE:BXP traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.72. 19,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,921. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $138.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXP. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Boston Properties by 88.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 16,373 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 75.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 68.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 44.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in Boston Properties by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 41,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

