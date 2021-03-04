Zacks: Analysts Expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). VistaGen Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover VistaGen Therapeutics.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million.

VTGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair raised VistaGen Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VistaGen Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

Shares of VTGN stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,993,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,692,113. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $3.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $328.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. 3.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.