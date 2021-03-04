Zacks: Analysts Expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to Post $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.72. Southside Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 414.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.55%. Southside Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of SBSI stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.21. The stock had a trading volume of 9,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,685. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.61. Southside Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $37.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.18%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $156,977.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,764 shares in the company, valued at $749,552.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 12,036 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $409,585.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,911.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,824,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,690,000 after purchasing an additional 189,404 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 296,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,201,000 after buying an additional 15,759 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,453,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Third Avenue Management LLC grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 19.0% in the third quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 149,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 23,794 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 22,771 shares in the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

