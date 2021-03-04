Zacks: Analysts Expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will report earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oil States International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is $0.02. Oil States International posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to $0.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 84.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Oil States International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Shares of NYSE:OIS traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Oil States International has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $8.37. The firm has a market cap of $495.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Oil States International by 613.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 141,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 121,341 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 227,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 30,174 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,136,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 269,747 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 630.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 270,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

