Zacks: Analysts Expect Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.26. Marvell Technology Group posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marvell Technology Group.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.65.

MRVL opened at $45.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.27. Marvell Technology Group has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $55.70.

In related news, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $576,042.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at $778,369.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,519 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,552. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,768,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,790,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,897 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,782,095,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925,661 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 46.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $698,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615,471 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 73.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,458,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,697,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

