Zacks: Analysts Expect Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) to report earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lyra Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the highest is ($0.60). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.83). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($1.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lyra Therapeutics.

LYRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Lyra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYRA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 293.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 788,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,812,000 after buying an additional 588,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LYRA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.19. 98,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,853. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78. Lyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

