Zacks: Analysts Expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.00 Million

Equities analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) will post $94.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express reported sales of $83.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year sales of $351.90 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $387.40 million, with estimates ranging from $384.60 million to $390.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow International Money Express.

Get International Money Express alerts:

IMXI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Money Express from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Money Express from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.86.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 48,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $789,246.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,452. 32.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in International Money Express by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,834,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,997,000 after buying an additional 749,925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in International Money Express by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,286,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,492,000 after buying an additional 163,314 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in International Money Express by 279.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,175,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,759,000 after buying an additional 1,601,269 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in International Money Express by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 822,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after buying an additional 503,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in International Money Express by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 540,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,386,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMXI stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,764. The firm has a market cap of $540.26 million, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. International Money Express has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $18.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.68.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Money Express (IMXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.