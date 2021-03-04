Zacks: Analysts Expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to post $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Freeport-McMoRan reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 375%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

FCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Johnson Rice started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Argus raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.12.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,026,127 shares of company stock valued at $96,254,487. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.48. 269,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,780,928. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of -388.85 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day moving average is $22.84.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

