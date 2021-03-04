Zacks: Analysts Expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) to Post -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) to announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DZS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). DZS reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DZS will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.51 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.64%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DZSI. Northland Securities boosted their price target on DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DZS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DZS in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DZS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.90.

NASDAQ:DZSI traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $381.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.32. DZS has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $18.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average is $13.32.

In other DZS news, major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc acquired 600,000 shares of DZS stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $8,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,093,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,302,210. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 66.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of DZS by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 819,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,681,000 after buying an additional 85,660 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in DZS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $851,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DZS by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 814,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,595,000 after acquiring an additional 46,724 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DZS by 284.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,219 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 27,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of DZS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. 26.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DZS Company Profile

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

