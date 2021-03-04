Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Valvoline posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The business had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 330.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

VVV stock opened at $25.02 on Monday. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $25.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

