Zacks: Analysts Anticipate O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to Post $0.32 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) will announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.36. O-I Glass reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UFS cut O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of OI traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $11.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,682,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.76. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $14.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 4th quarter worth $33,217,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,616,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,468 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 63,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 23,590 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

