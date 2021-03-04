Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.07 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will report sales of $2.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.08 billion. Newell Brands reported sales of $1.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year sales of $9.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.65 billion to $9.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.81 billion to $10.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.82.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.69. The stock had a trading volume of 155,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,609. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $26.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.12%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at $26,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 350.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

